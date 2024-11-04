StandardAero (SARO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

StandardAero (NYSE: SARO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2024 – StandardAero was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/28/2024 – StandardAero is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – StandardAero is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – StandardAero is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – StandardAero is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – StandardAero is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – StandardAero is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – StandardAero is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – StandardAero is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – StandardAero is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

StandardAero Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SARO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.61. 1,182,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,067. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,447,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,946,098.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

