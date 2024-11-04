Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.10 and last traded at $102.07. 339,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,341,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.79.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,285,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

