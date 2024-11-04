Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.29, but opened at $39.39. Karooooo shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 6,165 shares.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,387,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period.
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
