Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Down 20.3% – Should You Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) dropped 20.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 20,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 445,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.17 ($0.02).

Kanabo Group Trading Down 12.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.45 million, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Kanabo Group

In other Kanabo Group news, insider Ian Mattioli acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,500 ($1,945.27). Company insiders own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc, a digital health company, engages in the research, development and commercialization of cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers The GP Service, an online telehealth platform, that provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services; and operates Treat It, an online clinic focused on management of chronic pain.

