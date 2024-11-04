Contrasting Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -8.80% Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -160.88%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$35.47 million ($0.59) -2.64 Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($10.70) -0.57

This table compares ProKidney and Outlook Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProKidney and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 3 2 0 2.40 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

ProKidney presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $48.20, indicating a potential upside of 695.38%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than ProKidney.

Risk & Volatility

ProKidney has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProKidney beats Outlook Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

