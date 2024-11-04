Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 22,523 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 124% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,057 call options.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $3.79 on Monday, hitting $88.63. 2,661,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Twilio has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $88.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Read Our Latest Report on TWLO

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.