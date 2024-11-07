BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Issues Earnings Results

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.
BGSF Stock Performance
NYSE BGSF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 26,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,916. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $80.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.65. BGSF has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.
BGSF Company Profile
