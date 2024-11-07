BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Issues Earnings Results

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

BGSF Stock Performance

NYSE BGSF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 26,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,916. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $80.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.65. BGSF has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

