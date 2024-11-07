Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $365.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Bristow Group Price Performance

VTOL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.06. 228,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares in the company, valued at $132,285,697.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,663.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.