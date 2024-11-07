Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Announces Dividend of $0.54

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.5421 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of CPAC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
