Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Nikon Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikon Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

