Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.002567.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BBDO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. 26,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

