Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.53.
Ceres Global Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$106.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Ceres Global Company Profile
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
