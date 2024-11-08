ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.52.

Shares of ECN traded up C$0.49 on Friday, hitting C$2.86. 1,060,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,027. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of C$79.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.2446449 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

