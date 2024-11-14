Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.8% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after acquiring an additional 588,595 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 220,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after buying an additional 116,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,139.2% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.00. 3,730,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,536,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average of $155.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.