LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 156.8% in October

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 156.8% from the October 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LY Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. LY has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of LY to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

LY Company Profile

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

