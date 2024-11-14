iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$133.00 to C$143.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.75.

TSE:IAG opened at C$129.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$80.95 and a 1-year high of C$134.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$113.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.35. The firm has a market cap of C$12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.60, for a total value of C$130,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.60, for a total value of C$130,600.00. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total value of C$943,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $3,379,016 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

