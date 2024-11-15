David D. Sliney Sells 25,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.47. 14,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,509. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $118.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

