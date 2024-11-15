Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 108,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

