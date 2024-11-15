Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 942 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.25. 103,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,033. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $101.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

