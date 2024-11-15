Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by $0.29, Zacks reports.

Korro Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $49.70 on Friday. Korro Bio has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Korro Bio from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Insider Activity at Korro Bio

In related news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $799,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

