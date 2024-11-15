Empirical Finance LLC Buys 663 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 10.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $204.01 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $150.81 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

