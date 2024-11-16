1776 Wealth LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.7% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $119.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,200. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.