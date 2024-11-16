Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.15 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

