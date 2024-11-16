ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESE. Stephens raised their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE:ESE opened at $144.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.09. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.69 and a 52 week high of $154.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.