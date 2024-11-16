ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESE. Stephens raised their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ESE
ESCO Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %
ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ESCO Technologies
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Trading Halts Explained
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.