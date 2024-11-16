Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 966,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 263,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 561,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 391,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 907,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

