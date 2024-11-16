Celcuity’s (CELC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

CELC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. 954,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,872. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $468.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.76. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 78.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Celcuity by 189.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Celcuity by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

