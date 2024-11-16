River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 1,134 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.18. 2,707,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.