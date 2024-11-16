Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $236.59. 7,299,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average of $229.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $182.23 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

