Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the October 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $57,097.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,231,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,388,516.32. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,773,722 shares of company stock worth $11,573,438. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 155,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 197,247 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 51,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. 881,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,507. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $475.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.30. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

