AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in October

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 473,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,101.5 days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IDDTF remained flat at C$34.30 during trading hours on Friday. AB Industrivärden has a 1-year low of C$34.30 and a 1-year high of C$34.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.00.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

