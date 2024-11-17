Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $258.92 million, a PE ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,248 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $81,210.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,600. This trade represents a 0.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,600 shares of company stock valued at $462,674. Insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 260,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

