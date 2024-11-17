Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 7.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.