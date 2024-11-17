Adero Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.