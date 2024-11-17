Short Interest in Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Grows By 17.6%

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,973,400 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 1,677,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,867.0 days.
Qube Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QUBHF remained flat at $2.56 on Friday. Qube has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.
About Qube
