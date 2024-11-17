Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Tempus AI Trading Down 7.5 %
Tempus AI stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. 1,600,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,913. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $258,000.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
