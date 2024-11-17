Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 394.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 508,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,105,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,872,000 after buying an additional 639,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,118,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,657,000 after buying an additional 544,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

