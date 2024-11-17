Short Interest in SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Expands By 17.6%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,823.0 days.
SalMar ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SALRF remained flat at $51.06 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33.
About SalMar ASA
