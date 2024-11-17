Short Interest in SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Expands By 17.6%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,823.0 days.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SALRF remained flat at $51.06 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Icelandic Salmon, Sales & Industry, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, harvesting, processing, and smolt production activities.

