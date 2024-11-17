Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,519,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,229,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $320.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $358.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

