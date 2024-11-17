Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Increases By 24.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 451,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,933. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

