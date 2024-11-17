Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$260,625.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$260.63, for a total transaction of C$260,625.00.

Robert Andres Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 9th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of Waste Connections stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total value of C$144,051.88.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$258.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$248.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$241.63. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of C$178.43 and a one year high of C$263.78.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$205.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.