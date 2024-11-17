Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$260,625.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$260.63, for a total transaction of C$260,625.00.

Robert Andres Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of Waste Connections stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total value of C$144,051.88.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$258.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$248.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$241.63. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of C$178.43 and a one year high of C$263.78.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$205.10.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

