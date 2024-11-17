Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 71 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 9.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.7 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,261.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,021.06 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,007.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,685.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.