BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Capital City Trust Co. FL’s 10th Largest Position

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after buying an additional 435,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,665,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,310,762,000 after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,197,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 89,389.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,046,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 104,468.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,526,120,000 after purchasing an additional 791,874 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,047.37 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $708.75 and a 1 year high of $1,068.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $969.04 and a 200-day moving average of $871.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 64.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

