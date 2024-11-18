Manta Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $59.43 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, Manta Network has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $317.36 million and $59.43 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manta Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91,567.69 or 0.99548209 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90,817.23 or 0.98732345 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,458,790 tokens. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 383,458,790.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.81784339 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $54,723,114.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.