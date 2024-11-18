Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.79, but opened at $119.42. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $115.35, with a volume of 383,480 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.4973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.