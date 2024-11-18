Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.79, but opened at $119.42. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $115.35, with a volume of 383,480 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.4973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

