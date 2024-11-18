General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.08, but opened at $49.62. General American Investors shares last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 9,613 shares trading hands.

General American Investors Stock Down 8.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14.

General American Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

About General American Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General American Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

