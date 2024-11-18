General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.08, but opened at $49.62. General American Investors shares last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 9,613 shares trading hands.
General American Investors Stock Down 8.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14.
General American Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
