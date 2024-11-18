AMG National Trust Bank Sells 31,523 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $588.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $450.19 and a fifty-two week high of $603.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $578.55 and its 200 day moving average is $556.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.