AMG National Trust Bank Sells 31,523 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $588.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $450.19 and a fifty-two week high of $603.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $578.55 and its 200 day moving average is $556.28.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.