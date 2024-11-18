Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.67. 189,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Post has a 12 month low of $83.73 and a 12 month high of $118.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Post by 7.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Post by 22.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 150,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

