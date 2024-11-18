Zevin Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 118,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,698,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

