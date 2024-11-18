Zevin Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 118,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,698,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of EMR stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.
Insider Activity at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- General Mills Bets $1.45B on Pet Food: Growth or Risk?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Time to Buy These Up-and-Coming Software Firms?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Alibaba Stock: Why Earnings Make It a Buy Despite the Recent Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.