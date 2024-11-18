CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,209. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 48,033 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

