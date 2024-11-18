Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.99 and last traded at $56.24. Approximately 795,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,666,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 300.95%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 89.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 432,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,036,000 after purchasing an additional 242,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

